About

Nodo is a command line TODO application that uses a portable database file. Also, if you are a Wunderlist user, you can configure Nodo to be a command line interface to Wunderlist's database (only for Wunderlist 1.*).

The name "Nodo" comes from the mix of the words Node and TODO.

Features

Organize your tasks in lists.

Move tasks from lists, mark as done, undo, delete and restore tasks.

Get a log of what tasks you completed recently.

Simple, easy and hacker-friendly command line interface.

Portable database, you can use the file on Dropbox to get sync on all your computers.

Wunderlist 1.* compatibility. You can configure Nodo to use the Wunderlist 1.* database.

Install

Nodo is available as a package in the npm registry, so you can install it with:

npm install -g nodo

At install, Nodo creates a default configuration file ( ~/.nodorc ) and a default local database ( ~/.nodo.db ) with some sample tasks just to get you started. You can rename and/or move you database file as long as you update your config file to reflect it's current location.

Using Wunderlist database (only for Wunderlist 1.*)

I you wan't to use the Wunderlist database with Nodo you need to edit the config file and make sure that the database location parameter has the Wunderlist database file path. For instance in Mac OSX, the Wunderlist database file is at ~/Library/Wunderlist/wunderlist.db , so just make your config file look like this:

{ "database": { "location": "~/Library/Wunderlist/wunderlist.db", } }

And you'll be all set to organize your day like a hacker!

Important: Nodo does not delete any data in the Wunderlist database. Even if you delete tasks, they are just marked as deleted, and can be recovered with the nodo restore command.

Usage

Usage: nodo <action> [arguments] Available actions and options: nodo show Show all lists and tasks todo nodo show all Same as above nodo show lists Show all lists and number of tasks in each one. nodo show <list_name> Show content of list nodo show done Show all done tasks nodo show deleted Show all deleted tasks nodo show task <task_id> Show detail of a task nodo add list <list_name> Add a new list nodo add <list_name> <task_name> Add a new task to list nodo done <task_id> Mark a task as done nodo undo <task_id> Mark a task as not done nodo star <task_id> Mark a task as important nodo unstar <task_id> Mark a task as not important nodo move <task_id> <list_name> Moves a task to a list nodo delete list <list_name> Delete list nodo delete task <task_id> Delete task nodo restore <task_id> Restore task nodo restore task <task_id> Restore task nodo restore list <list_name> Restore list

Bug Report

Nodo is in it's early versions. If you find any problems using Nodo, please report them back to me by opening an issue on Github.

Credits

Author

Rogério Vicente - http://rogeriopvl.com

Contributions

Thanks to:

Pedro Faria, for his precious help in debugging Nodo on Linux.

License

Nodo is licensed under the MIT License. Please read it here.